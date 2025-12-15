UTI Asset Management Company allots 1.09 lakh equity shares under ESOS

UTI Asset Management Company has allotted 1,09,140 equity shares under ESOS on 15 December 2025. Post the aforesaid allotment, the issued and paid-up share capital of the Company shall be increased from Rs 1,28,34,73,900 (12,83,47,390 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each) to Rs 1,28,45,65,300 (12,84,56,530 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News