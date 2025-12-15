Home / Markets / Capital Market News / UTI Asset Management Company allots 1.09 lakh equity shares under ESOS

UTI Asset Management Company allots 1.09 lakh equity shares under ESOS

Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 1:31 PM IST
UTI Asset Management Company has allotted 1,09,140 equity shares under ESOS on 15 December 2025. Post the aforesaid allotment, the issued and paid-up share capital of the Company shall be increased from Rs 1,28,34,73,900 (12,83,47,390 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each) to Rs 1,28,45,65,300 (12,84,56,530 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each).

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 1:17 PM IST

