Sensex, Nifty trade with minor cuts; European mrkt advance

The key equity benchmarks trimmed most of their earlier gains and slipped into marginal losses in afternoon trade. The Nifty traded below the 26,050 mark. Investors will monitor IPO activity and economic data.

Media, FMCG and consumer durables shares advanced while auto, pharma and realty shares declined.

At 13:25 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 57.08 points or 0.07% to 85,210.58. The Nifty 50 index fell 12.65 points or 0.05% to 26,034.30.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.02% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index advanced 0.31%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,160 shares rose and 1,985 shares fell. A total of 184 shares were unchanged.

Gainers & Losers: Interglobe Aviation (Indigo) (up 2.27%), Shriram Finance (up 1.82%), Hindustan Unilever (up 1.35%), Tata Consumer Products (up 1.17%) and HCL Technologies (up 0.79%) were the major Nifty50 gainers. ONGC (down 1.67%), Eicher Motors (down 1.60%), Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) (down 1.42%), Bajaj Auto (down 0.97%) and HDFC Life Insurance (down 0.77%) were the major Nifty50 losers. IPO Update: ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company received bids for 4,88,62,428 shares as against 3,50,15,691 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 13:15 IST on Monday (15 December 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.12 times. The issue opened for bidding on 12 December 2025 and it will close on 16 December 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 2,061 and 2,165 per share.

Economy: Wholesale Price Inflation (WPI)-based inflation came in at (-) 0.32% in November 2025, compared with (-) 1.21% in October and 2.16% in November last year. According to WPI data, deflation in food articles was 1.46% in November, compared with 8.31% in October. In Vegetables, deflation was 20.23% in November as against 34.97% in October. Fuel and power witnessed a negative inflation or deflation 2.27% as against 2.55% in October. Negative rate of inflation in November, 2025 is primarily due to decrease in prices of food articles, mineral oils, crude petroleum & natural gas, manufacture of basic metals and electricity etc.

Stocks in Spotlight: Jayant Infratech hit an upper limit of 5% after securing a domestic contract worth approximately Rs 40.55 crore from Central Railway. The order involves the supply, erection, testing, and commissioning of conversion of existing unregulated 25 KV AC Overhead Equipment (OHE) to regulated OHE in the KalyanKarjat section (109 TKM) of Mumbai division. Wheels India jumped 7.45% after the company has signed a technical assistance agreement with Tokyo, Japan headquartered Topy Industries for the design, development and manufacture of aluminium alloy wheels. Matrimony.com declined 4.99% after the company said its board has approved a share buyback of up to Rs 58.5 crore through the tender offer route. The company plans to buy back 8,93,129 fully paid-up equity shares at a price of Rs 655 per share. As of 12 December 2025, promoters held a 54.61% stake in Matrimony.com, while public shareholders owned the remaining 45.39%.

SEPC zoomed 9.89% after it has secured a domestic contract worth Rs 3,300 crore from South Eastern Coalfields (SECL) through the JARPL-AT Consortium, comprising Jai Ambey Roadlines (80%) & Avinash Transport (20%). Ashoka Buildcon rose 2.30% after it has received an EPC order from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to construct a flyover connecting J.J. Bridge & Sitaram Selam Bridge at J.J. RoadSaboo Siddik Polytechnic Road Junction in E Ward. KEC International advanced 1.97% after the company announced that it has secured new orders worth Rs 1,150 crore across its transmission and distribution (T&D) and civil businesses in India. Global Markets: European markets advanced as the European Central Bank meets on Thursday for its final policy-setting meeting of the year.

Most Asian markets fell on Monday, pressured by steep losses in technology shares as weak guidance from U.S. firms left investors worried about stretched, artificial intelligence-driven valuations. Japan has announced its fourth-quarter Tankan numbers. The index for business optimism among large Japanese manufacturers increased to +15 for the fourth quarter, hitting the highest level in four years. The latest reading compared to the +14 increase in the previous quarter. The non-manufacturing index for the fourth quarter came in at +34. Meanwhile, retail sales in China rose 1.3% last month from a year earlier, slowing from the 2.9% rise in the prior month.