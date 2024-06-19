IDFC First Bank Ltd soars 1.3%, rises for third straight session

IDFC First Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 82.52, up 1.3% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 0.34% in last one year as compared to a 25.13% gain in NIFTY and a 16.77% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

IDFC First Bank Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 82.52, up 1.3% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.05% on the day, quoting at 23545.75. The Sensex is at 77416.39, up 0.15%. IDFC First Bank Ltd has added around 6.55% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which IDFC First Bank Ltd is a constituent, has added around 6.36% in last one month and is currently quoting at 50440.9, up 1.32% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 620.92 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 439.28 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 82.55, up 1.1% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 19.48 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

