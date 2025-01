SK Finance standalone net profit rises 8.25% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 34.47% to Rs 611.68 crore

Net profit of SK Finance rose 8.25% to Rs 89.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 83.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 34.47% to Rs 611.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 454.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.611.68454.8962.2866.18129.40114.27117.51104.8189.8583.00

