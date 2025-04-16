Optiemus Infracom hits the roof after partnering with realme for manufacturing AIoT devices

Optiemus Infracom (OEL) was locked in 10% upper circuit at Rs 491.50 after the company announced partnerwith with 'realme' to manufacture its next-generation AIoT products in India.

realme aims to produce all of its AIoT product portfolio in India, including earphones, smartwatches, and tablets. Beginning this year, key products such as the realme Buds T200 series, realme Buds Wireless series, and realme Buds Air series will start rolling off local production lines.

In parallel, realme is also accelerating efforts to source a majority of critical components, such as PCBAs, batteries, mechanics, cables, and chargers, from within India. Beyond addressing the growing needs of Indian consumers, realme is also evaluating opportunities to export Made-in-India AIoT products to global markets, establishing India not just as a manufacturing base but as a global hub for innovation and production.

Together, realme and OEL target to manufacture 5 million AIoT devices annually. The collaboration has already taken off with the commencement of production for the realme Buds T200 Lite.

Ashok Gupta, chairman, Optiemus Group said: We are thrilled to sign up this partnership with realme as we believe in realmes philosophy of Make it real.

The fusion of AI and IoT is making hearable-wearable products and power devices smarter, more efficient and thus deliver a great value. We are thoroughly delighted to be an eminent part of this AI based product evolution.

OEL will continue to play its role in shaping electronics manufacturing in India, generate more employment opportunities, and forge the path ahead to become Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Optiemus Infracom is a telecommunications and manufacturing enterprise. It has multi-domain expertise in distribution, marketing and manufacturing (through subsidiaries and/or associates) of mobile & telecom products in the Indian subcontinent.

