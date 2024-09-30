Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

NBCC (India) gains on bagging order worth Rs 101 crore from NHAI

Last Updated : Sep 30 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
NBCC (India) advanced 1.01% to Rs 179.20 after the company announced that it has received work order worth Rs 101 crore from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

The contract includes the company as the project management consultant (PMC) for the construction of permanent office building in respect of regional offices (ROs) cum project implementation units (PIUs) of National Highways Authority of India.

NBCC (India) is in business of operates into three major segments namely project management consultancy, real estate and engineering procurement & construction.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 39.2% to Rs 104.62 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 75.14 crore in Q1 FY24. Net sales increased 10.7% YoY to Rs 2118.68 crore in Q1 FY25.

First Published: Sep 30 2024 | 12:30 PM IST

