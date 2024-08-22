IDFC Ltd soars 2.19%, up for fifth straight session

IDFC Ltd is quoting at Rs 113.45, up 2.19% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 8.8% in last one year as compared to a 27.67% spurt in NIFTY and a 17.86% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services. IDFC Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 113.45, up 2.19% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.22% on the day, quoting at 24824.75. The Sensex is at 81098.08, up 0.24%. IDFC Ltd has slipped around 0.3% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which IDFC Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 0.21% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23143.65, up 0.48% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 26.36 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 54.71 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 113.64, up 2.13% on the day. IDFC Ltd is down 8.8% in last one year as compared to a 27.67% spurt in NIFTY and a 17.86% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News