CES 2025: Samsung unveils AI-powered Neo QLED TVs, The Frame Pro, and more

Alongside a suite of new artificial intelligence features called "Vision AI," Samsung unveiled a host of new entertainment devices at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025, being held in Las Vegas, US. This includes new Neo QLED, OLED and QLED TV models. Samsung also showcased "The Frame Pro" alongside a new interactive triple-laser ultra-short-throw (UST) projector. Here are all the new devices unveiled by Samsung at its CES 2025 First Look event:

CES 2025: New Samsung devices

Samsung TVs

Samsung unveiled its 2025 TV line-up with new Neo QLED, OLED and QLED models. This includes a new flagship Neo QLED 8K QN990F TV, which offers advanced AI features leveraging on-device AI processing capabilities of the NQ8 AI Gen 3 processor. Samsung said that the new flagship TV model blends cutting-edge technology with an ultra-slim, minimalist design. In addition to the new Vision AI features, the Neo QLED 8K TV will offer the following capabilities:

8K AI Upscaling Pro: Upscales lower-resolution content to up to 8K quality.

Adaptive Sound Pro: Uses AI to separate and optimise sound components like speech, music and sound effects, for a balanced audio experience.

Auto HDR Remastering Pro: Applies scene-adaptive colour expansion by analysing the content frame by frame.

Colour Booster Pro: Improves colour expression with AI-powered scene analysis and enhanced image processing for each frame.

AI Mode: Optimises picture and sound, leveraging AI-based content recognition and TV area analysis.

Expanding "The Frame" line of products, Samsung has unveiled a new "The Frame Pro" model which the company said enhances the art and entertainment experience with Neo QLED picture quality. Powered by the NQ4 Gen3 AI Processor, The Frame Pro is said to enhance the experience for both artwork and video content. The Pro model offers brighter colours, sharper contrast and improved local dimming which improves the colour vibrancy.

Additionally, Samsung has expanded the Samsung Art Store which now features over 3,000 curated works from MoMA and the estates of Magritte and Basquiat.

