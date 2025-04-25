Tanla Platforms tumbles as Q4 PAT slides 10% YoY; declares dividend of Rs 6/sh

Tanla Platforms tumbled 3.94% to Rs 465.15 after the company's consolidated net profit tanked 9.89% to Rs 117.33 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with 130.22 crore in Q4 FY24.

However, revenue from operations rose 1.87% year on year to Rs 1,024.36 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) was at Rs 145.92 crore in the March 2025 quarter, registering a de-growth of 9.87% on a YoY basis.

EBITDA stood at Rs 16.35 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25, up 1.93% YoY. EBITDA margin was at 16.0% during the period under review.

Total expenses rose 2.27% YoY to Rs 889.39 crore during the quarter. The cost of services was at Rs 765.56 crore (up 3.88% YoY), employee benefits expense stood at Rs 57.36 crore (up 27.24% YoY), and connectivity & bandwidth charge was at Rs 9.17 crore (up 20.65% YoY) during the period under review.

During Q4 FY25, the company generated free cash flow of Rs 172 crore and had a cash balance of Rs 1,009 crore.

Uday Reddy, Founder Chairman & CEO, said, "Our strategic investment in OTT is delivering results. We have signed two international contracts to deploy our MaaP platform. With over Rs 5 billion in free cash flow this year, we remain focused on disciplined capital allocation and long-term value creation.

Meanwhile, the companys board declared a 2nd interim dividend for the FY 2024-25 at the rate of Rs 6/- per equity share. The record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders for payment of the said interim dividend, as declared by the Board, shall be 30 April 2025. The payment of the interim dividend shall be made on or before 30 May 2025.

Tanla Platforms has revolutionized digital interactions by empowering users and enabling enterprises through its innovation-led SaaS business. With a unique enterprise and user-centric approach, Tanla has emerged as a leader in the CPaaS industry, dominating data security, privacy, spam, and scam protection. Headquartered in Hyderabad (India).

