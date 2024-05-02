Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IFCI reports consolidated net profit of Rs 133.33 crore in the March 2024 quarter

IFCI reports consolidated net profit of Rs 133.33 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 02 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 46.36% to Rs 605.42 crore

Net profit of IFCI reported to Rs 133.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 254.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 46.36% to Rs 605.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 413.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 103.66 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 207.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.23% to Rs 1986.58 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1694.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales605.42413.65 46 1986.581694.64 17 OPM %55.62-1.04 -64.0141.85 - PBDT303.97-153.33 LP 828.68101.25 718 PBT283.27-171.62 LP 747.7927.32 2637 NP133.33-254.88 LP 103.66-207.80 LP

First Published: May 02 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

