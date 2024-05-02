Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nuvoco Vistas Corporation consolidated net profit declines 50.09% in the March 2024 quarter

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation consolidated net profit declines 50.09% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 02 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 0.17% to Rs 2933.44 crore

Net profit of Nuvoco Vistas Corporation declined 50.09% to Rs 100.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 201.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.17% to Rs 2933.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2928.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 829.19% to Rs 147.37 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.39% to Rs 10732.89 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 10586.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales2933.442928.50 0 10732.8910586.17 1 OPM %16.7312.99 -15.1311.43 - PBDT373.08245.45 52 1124.57711.69 58 PBT155.016.32 2353 205.93-239.44 LP NP100.35201.06 -50 147.3715.86 829

First Published: May 02 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

