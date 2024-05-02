Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adani Energy Solutions consolidated net profit declines 7.19% in the March 2024 quarter

Adani Energy Solutions consolidated net profit declines 7.19% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 02 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 40.18% to Rs 4706.85 crore

Net profit of Adani Energy Solutions declined 7.19% to Rs 361.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 389.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 40.18% to Rs 4706.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3357.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 9.48% to Rs 1137.28 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1256.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 24.94% to Rs 16607.36 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 13292.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales4706.853357.66 40 16607.3613292.72 25 OPM %33.2635.83 -34.3933.99 - PBDT1019.461075.17 -5 3555.643319.46 7 PBT551.95659.62 -16 1779.561711.72 4 NP361.44389.45 -7 1137.281256.33 -9

First Published: May 02 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

