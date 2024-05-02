Indus Towers consolidated net profit rises 32.45% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.52% to Rs 7193.20 crore

Net profit of Indus Towers rose 32.45% to Rs 1853.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1399.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.52% to Rs 7193.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 6752.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 195.89% to Rs 6036.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2040.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.77% to Rs 28600.60 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 28381.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

