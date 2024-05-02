Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indus Towers consolidated net profit rises 32.45% in the March 2024 quarter

Indus Towers consolidated net profit rises 32.45% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 02 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 6.52% to Rs 7193.20 crore

Net profit of Indus Towers rose 32.45% to Rs 1853.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1399.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.52% to Rs 7193.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 6752.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 195.89% to Rs 6036.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2040.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.77% to Rs 28600.60 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 28381.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales7193.206752.90 7 28600.6028381.80 1 OPM %56.6050.84 -50.9034.07 - PBDT4053.403213.50 26 14182.308576.00 65 PBT2488.901893.30 31 8122.403252.10 150 NP1853.101399.10 32 6036.202040.00 196

First Published: May 02 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

