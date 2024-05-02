Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cybertech Systems & Software consolidated net profit rises 31.72% in the March 2024 quarter

Cybertech Systems &amp; Software consolidated net profit rises 31.72% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 02 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 4.44% to Rs 56.51 crore

Net profit of Cybertech Systems & Software rose 31.72% to Rs 7.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.44% to Rs 56.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 54.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 4.84% to Rs 22.74 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 21.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 25.87% to Rs 221.74 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 176.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales56.5154.11 4 221.74176.16 26 OPM %12.9914.16 -11.4717.82 - PBDT11.499.51 21 39.0839.25 0 PBT9.697.54 29 31.5431.38 1 NP7.065.36 32 22.7421.69 5

First Published: May 02 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

