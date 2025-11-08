Finolex Industries consolidated net profit rises 203.81% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.66% to Rs 858.74 crore

Net profit of Finolex Industries rose 203.81% to Rs 123.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 40.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 3.66% to Rs 858.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 828.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.858.74828.4315.161.28193.5488.36166.1061.93123.5640.67

