IIFL Finance updates on subsidiaries credit ratings

By Brickworks Ratings Private Limited

Brickwork Ratings India Private Limited (BWR), has reaffirmed the ratings for IIFL Home Finance Limited (HFC), a material subsidiary of the Company, as BWR AA+ for the Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) and unsecured subordinated NCDs. Further, the outlook of the rating has been revised from 'Negative' to 'Stable'.

