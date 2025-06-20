Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IIFL Finance updates on subsidiaries credit ratings

IIFL Finance updates on subsidiaries credit ratings

Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 2:31 PM IST
By Brickworks Ratings Private Limited

Brickwork Ratings India Private Limited (BWR), has reaffirmed the ratings for IIFL Home Finance Limited (HFC), a material subsidiary of the Company, as BWR AA+ for the Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) and unsecured subordinated NCDs. Further, the outlook of the rating has been revised from 'Negative' to 'Stable'.

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 2:15 PM IST

