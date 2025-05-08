Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 31.21% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.40% to Rs 1527.42 crore

Net profit of Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company rose 31.21% to Rs 206.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 157.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 25.40% to Rs 1527.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1218.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 160.87% to Rs 213.52 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 81.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 28.42% to Rs 4894.46 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3811.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

