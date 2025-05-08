Symphony consolidated net profit rises 64.58% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 46.99% to Rs 488.00 croreNet profit of Symphony rose 64.58% to Rs 79.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 48.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 46.99% to Rs 488.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 332.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 43.92% to Rs 213.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 148.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 36.33% to Rs 1576.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1156.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
