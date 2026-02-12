IIRM Holdings India consolidated net profit rises 53.92% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.97% to Rs 60.87 crore

Net profit of IIRM Holdings India rose 53.92% to Rs 4.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 20.97% to Rs 60.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 50.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.60.8750.3220.7816.4110.747.746.344.714.713.06

