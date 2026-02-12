Associate Sponsors

Capital Market News

Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.85 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 9:18 AM IST
Sales decline 21.89% to Rs 324.02 crore

Net loss of Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company reported to Rs 9.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 70.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 21.89% to Rs 324.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 414.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales324.02414.81 -22 OPM %-8.483.83 -PBDT-3.4351.47 PL PBT-11.7443.20 PL NP-9.8570.06 PL

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 9:18 AM IST

