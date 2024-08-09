IKIO Lighting consolidated net profit declines 10.69% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.24% to Rs 127.04 crore

Net profit of IKIO Lighting declined 10.69% to Rs 12.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 13.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 17.24% to Rs 127.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 108.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.127.04108.3613.1520.9920.3720.6615.7318.6712.3713.85

