Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech consolidated net profit rises 40.43% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech rose 40.43% to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 71.46% to Rs 25.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 15.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.25.7715.034.237.190.950.700.890.640.660.47

