IL&FS Engineering & Construction Co consolidated net profit declines 80.62% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 44.46% to Rs 67.91 crore

Net profit of IL&FS Engineering & Construction Co declined 80.62% to Rs 1.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 7.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 44.46% to Rs 67.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 47.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.67.9147.01-6.30-54.522.96-24.871.50-26.461.497.69

Powered by Capital Market - Live News