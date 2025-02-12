IL&FS Engineering & Construction Co consolidated net profit declines 80.62% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 44.46% to Rs 67.91 croreNet profit of IL&FS Engineering & Construction Co declined 80.62% to Rs 1.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 7.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 44.46% to Rs 67.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 47.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales67.9147.01 44 OPM %-6.30-54.52 -PBDT2.96-24.87 LP PBT1.50-26.46 LP NP1.497.69 -81
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content