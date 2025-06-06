Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Imagicaaworld ENT inks Rs 275 cr facility agreement with HDFC Bank for park business acquisition

Imagicaaworld ENT inks Rs 275 cr facility agreement with HDFC Bank for park business acquisition

Image
Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Imagicaaworld Entertainment said that it has entered into a facility agreement with HDFC Bank for Rs 275 crore to fund the acquisition of its Park Business Undertaking from Giriraj Enterprises.

The acquisition includes Wetn Joy Amusement Park and Water Park in Lonavala, as well as the Wetn Joy Water Park and Saiteerth Devotional Theme Park in Shirdi. The transaction is being executed under the business transfer agreement signed between Imagicaaworld and Giriraj Enterprises.

As part of the crore loan facility, HDFC Bank has secured certain rights under the agreement with Imagicaaworld Entertainment. In the event of a default, the lender will have the right to appoint a nominee director to the companys board. Additionally, any changes to the company's capital structure will require prior approval from the bank.

The sanction letter for the facility was issued on 29 July 2024, and the loan agreement was executed on 5 June 5, 2025.

As per the terms of the facility, the loan is secured by a first pari passu charge on the immovable and movable assets owned by the company, including land, plant, and machinery (excluding assets acquired from Giriraj Enterprises).

Additionally, the facility is backed by an exclusive charge on the immovable and movable assets under the park business undertaking acquired from Giriraj Enterprises through a business transfer agreement. The loan is also secured by a charge on the cash flows of the company and supported by personal guarantees from the following directors.

Imagicaaworld Entertainment owns and operates India's leading theme and water parks, including Imagicaa, WetnJoy, SaiTeerth, and Aqua Imagicaa at various locations.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 44.9% to Rs 15.16 crore on 66.7% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 94.40 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Shares of Imagicaaworld Entertainment rose 0.45% to Rs 72.01 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Real Estate shares rise

Nasdaq Leads Market Decline Ahead of Jobs Report; Global Stocks Mixed

Bajaj Healthcare slides after WTD Dhananjay Sabaji Hatle resigns

Bank of Baroda Slides 3.13%

Permanent Magnets Ltd Surges 12.25%

First Published: Jun 06 2025 | 10:27 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story