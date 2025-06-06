Bajaj Healthcare slides after WTD Dhananjay Sabaji Hatle resigns

Bajaj Healthcare fell 1.94% to Rs 527.50 after the company informed that Dhananjay Sabaji Hatle, whole-time director (WTD) of the company, has tendered his resignation with immediate effect.

Bajaj Healthcare manufactures APIs and branded and generic formulations. It has five API manufacturing plants, located in Tarapur, Maharashtra, and Vadodara, Gujarat; one manufacturing plant of finished formulations in Vadodara, Gujarat; and one manufacturing plant of intermediates in Tarapur, Maharashtra.

Bajaj Healthcare reported standalone net profit of Rs 11.18 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with net loss of Rs 29.92 crore posted in Q4 FY24. However, revenue from operations jumped 15.36% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 154.47 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.