Real Estate shares rise

Real Estate stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Realty index rising 57.84 points or 0.75% at 7762.26 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Realty index, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 1.77%), Godrej Properties Ltd (up 1.06%),Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 0.91%),SignatureGlobal India Ltd (up 0.9%),DLF Ltd (up 0.72%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Macrotech Developers Ltd (up 0.55%), Sobha Ltd (up 0.48%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 0.4%), and Anant Raj Ltd (up 0.04%).

On the other hand, Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 0.45%), moved lower.

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 67.53 or 0.13% at 53277.97.