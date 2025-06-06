Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Real Estate shares rise

Real Estate shares rise

Image
Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Real Estate stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Realty index rising 57.84 points or 0.75% at 7762.26 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Realty index, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 1.77%), Godrej Properties Ltd (up 1.06%),Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 0.91%),SignatureGlobal India Ltd (up 0.9%),DLF Ltd (up 0.72%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Macrotech Developers Ltd (up 0.55%), Sobha Ltd (up 0.48%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 0.4%), and Anant Raj Ltd (up 0.04%).

On the other hand, Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 0.45%), moved lower.

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 67.53 or 0.13% at 53277.97.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 0.78 points or 0% at 15942.47.

The Nifty 50 index was down 56.55 points or 0.23% at 24694.35.

The BSE Sensex index was down 205.31 points or 0.25% at 81236.73.

On BSE,1659 shares were trading in green, 1295 were trading in red and 172 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nasdaq Leads Market Decline Ahead of Jobs Report; Global Stocks Mixed

Bajaj Healthcare slides after WTD Dhananjay Sabaji Hatle resigns

Bank of Baroda Slides 3.13%

Permanent Magnets Ltd Surges 12.25%

INR cautiously awaits RBI policy decision

First Published: Jun 06 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story