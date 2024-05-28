Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Imagicaaworld Entertainment reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.84 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Imagicaaworld Entertainment reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.84 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 4:07 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 5.08% to Rs 56.63 crore

Net profit of Imagicaaworld Entertainment reported to Rs 4.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 159.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.08% to Rs 56.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 53.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 51.46% to Rs 540.93 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 357.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.78% to Rs 260.02 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 250.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales56.6353.89 5 260.02250.55 4 OPM %30.4426.85 -37.0533.92 - PBDT20.8219.28 8 113.27115.58 -2 PBT5.28138.45 -96 33.99166.32 -80 NP4.84-159.88 LP 540.93357.14 51

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Imagicaaworld Entertainment reports standalone net profit of Rs 4.84 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Imagicaaworld Entertainment consolidated net profit declines 38.20% in the December 2023 quarter

Imagicaaworld to set up entertainment destination by Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad

Imagicaaworld soars after acquiring four parks operated by Malpani Group

Imagicaaworld launches 6 new rides at Imagicaa Water Park, Khopoli

Nidhi Granites consolidated net profit rises 125.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Adhbhut Infrastructure standalone net profit declines 82.05% in the March 2024 quarter

Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises standalone net profit rises 490.73% in the March 2024 quarter

T &amp; I Global reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.76 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Indian Link Chain Manufacturers reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 28 2024 | 3:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story