T &amp; I Global reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.76 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 4:06 PM IST
Sales decline 13.39% to Rs 35.00 crore

Net loss of T & I Global reported to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 1.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 13.39% to Rs 35.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 40.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 17.91% to Rs 9.94 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 20.45% to Rs 183.50 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 152.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales35.0040.41 -13 183.50152.34 20 OPM %7.899.90 -6.496.41 - PBDT-0.413.26 PL 14.9413.91 7 PBT-0.443.21 PL 13.8312.94 7 NP-0.761.37 PL 9.948.43 18

First Published: May 28 2024 | 3:50 PM IST

