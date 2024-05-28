Sales decline 13.39% to Rs 35.00 crore

Net loss of T & I Global reported to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 1.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 13.39% to Rs 35.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 40.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 17.91% to Rs 9.94 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 20.45% to Rs 183.50 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 152.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

35.0040.41183.50152.347.899.906.496.41-0.413.2614.9413.91-0.443.2113.8312.94-0.761.379.948.43

