Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises standalone net profit rises 490.73% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 4:06 PM IST
Sales decline 2.75% to Rs 185.84 crore

Net profit of Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises rose 490.73% to Rs 17.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.75% to Rs 185.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 191.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 9.19 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 29.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 16.34% to Rs 462.15 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 552.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales185.84191.10 -3 462.15552.39 -16 OPM %11.203.76 -1.03-1.81 - PBDT20.395.67 260 0.79-18.53 LP PBT17.843.02 491 -9.19-29.62 69 NP17.843.02 491 -9.19-29.62 69

First Published: May 28 2024 | 3:50 PM IST

