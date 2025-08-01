Ramkrishna Forgings consolidated net profit declines 78.46% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.81% to Rs 1015.26 crore

Net profit of Ramkrishna Forgings declined 78.46% to Rs 11.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 54.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 5.81% to Rs 1015.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 959.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1015.26959.4813.9817.5896.99140.9417.3278.5611.7954.73

