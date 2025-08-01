Shree Ganesh Remedies consolidated net profit declines 25.81% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.44% to Rs 24.67 crore

Net profit of Shree Ganesh Remedies declined 25.81% to Rs 3.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 0.44% to Rs 24.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 24.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.24.6724.7829.5932.817.028.354.606.333.454.65

