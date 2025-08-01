Sah Polymers consolidated net profit rises 175.86% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.03% to Rs 29.70 crore

Net profit of Sah Polymers rose 175.86% to Rs 0.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 2.03% to Rs 29.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 29.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.29.7029.112.395.391.571.090.930.460.800.29

