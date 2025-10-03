CESC Ltd up for third straight session

CESC Ltd is quoting at Rs 164.24, up 1.15% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 15.47% in last one year as compared to a 0.76% slide in NIFTY and a 16.36% slide in the Nifty Energy index.

