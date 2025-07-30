IMF upgrades India's growth estimate, sees strong consumption growth

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has upgraded Indias economic growth estimate to 6.4% in both 2025-26 and 2026-27 as compared to what it had predicted in April. The growth upgrade, of 0.2 percentage points and 0.1 percentage points, respectively, is in line with the upgrades for global growth. The upward revision is primarily due to the suspension of higher tariffs, strong consumption growth, and a steady push for public investment. Inflation projections are also revised down to 3.7% in 2025 and 4% in 2026, thanks to easing food prices.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News