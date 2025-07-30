AbhiBus introduces industry-first 'New Buses' filter

AbhiBus (ixigo's bus business) has introduced an industry-first filter - 'New Buses'. This filter lets travellers easily identify and book newer buses during the booking process. Users can choose between 'Brand New' buses (less than 1 year old) and 'New' buses (less than 2 years old), with each listing tagged on the search results page. This update brings greater transparency, comfort, and control, helping travellers make more informed choices.

Speaking on this, Lenin Kodru, CEO, AbhiBus, said, We are excited to introduce the 'New Buses' filter - a simple yet powerful tool that puts greater control in the hands of travellers. When it comes to bus travel, we believe that transparency is the first step toward building trust. Knowing in advance if a bus is new allows travellers to book with greater confidence, expecting better upkeep, cleaner interiors, enhanced comfort and reliable onboard amenities. This is a game changer for the bus travel industry, and every aspect of it has been thoughtfully designed with our customers' needs in mind."