Firstsource Solutions consolidated net profit rises 25.20% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Firstsource Solutions rose 25.20% to Rs 169.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 135.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 24.50% to Rs 2220.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1783.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.2220.931783.8715.6315.13310.48240.11213.23167.26169.33135.25

