Firstsource Solutions consolidated net profit rises 25.20% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 2:53 PM IST
Sales rise 24.50% to Rs 2220.93 crore

Net profit of Firstsource Solutions rose 25.20% to Rs 169.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 135.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 24.50% to Rs 2220.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1783.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales2220.931783.87 25 OPM %15.6315.13 -PBDT310.48240.11 29 PBT213.23167.26 27 NP169.33135.25 25

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 2:03 PM IST

