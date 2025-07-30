Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at New India Assurance Company Ltd counter

Volumes soar at New India Assurance Company Ltd counter

Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
New India Assurance Company Ltd clocked volume of 536.98 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 197.24 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.72 lakh shares

International Gemmological Institute (India) Ltd, Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Ltd, Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd, General Insurance Corporation of India are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 30 July 2025.

International Gemmological Institute (India) Ltd recorded volume of 67.5 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.78 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.90 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.12% to Rs.419.60. Volumes stood at 3.91 lakh shares in the last session.

Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Ltd clocked volume of 36.92 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.57 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.31 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.22% to Rs.444.75. Volumes stood at 4.94 lakh shares in the last session.

Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd recorded volume of 41.37 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.58 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.46 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.38% to Rs.643.30. Volumes stood at 7.89 lakh shares in the last session.

General Insurance Corporation of India notched up volume of 24.09 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.42 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.75 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.02% to Rs.386.40. Volumes stood at 2.97 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

