Times Guaranty Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Pennar Industries Ltd, NDL Ventures Ltd, Aro Granite Industries Ltd and Shanthi Gears Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 30 July 2025.

Times Guaranty Ltd tumbled 9.99% to Rs 256.85 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 32240 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9987 shares in the past one month.

Pennar Industries Ltd lost 7.75% to Rs 233.85. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.76 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 53404 shares in the past one month.

NDL Ventures Ltd crashed 7.61% to Rs 64.6. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1893 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5226 shares in the past one month.

Aro Granite Industries Ltd corrected 7.09% to Rs 35.01. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4356 shares in the past one month.

Shanthi Gears Ltd pared 6.93% to Rs 542.3. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 7994 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10506 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

