Impala Industrial Enterprises reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 9:09 AM IST
Reported sales nil

Net profit of Impala Industrial Enterprises remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2025 and during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,no net profit/loss reported in the year ended March 2025 and during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales reported to Rs 0.22 crore in the year ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2024.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 30 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

