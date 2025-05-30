Nitiraj Engineers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 57.00% to Rs 22.61 crore

Net loss of Nitiraj Engineers reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 7.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 57.00% to Rs 22.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 52.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 59.88% to Rs 4.83 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 23.82% to Rs 76.52 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 100.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

