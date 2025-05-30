Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nitiraj Engineers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Nitiraj Engineers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 9:08 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 57.00% to Rs 22.61 crore

Net loss of Nitiraj Engineers reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 7.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 57.00% to Rs 22.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 52.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 59.88% to Rs 4.83 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 23.82% to Rs 76.52 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 100.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales22.6152.58 -57 76.52100.44 -24 OPM %3.2719.51 -12.3218.31 - PBDT0.9910.74 -91 10.1419.30 -47 PBT0.089.91 -99 6.6315.94 -58 NP-0.067.42 PL 4.8312.04 -60

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

SAB Events & Governance Now Media reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.30 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Maryada Commercial Enterprises And Invest. Co. reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.68 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sanco Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Globe Commercials standalone net profit rises 84.76% in the March 2025 quarter

Manglam Global Corporations reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.23 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 30 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story