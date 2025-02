Incred Financial Services standalone net profit rises 9.40% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 55.53% to Rs 519.91 crore

Net profit of Incred Financial Services rose 9.40% to Rs 104.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 95.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 55.53% to Rs 519.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 334.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.519.91334.2961.3974.91143.55132.45139.19128.38104.9695.94

