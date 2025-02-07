Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Ovobel Foods reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.15 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 07 2025 | 6:05 PM IST
Sales rise 0.61% to Rs 51.11 crore

Net loss of Ovobel Foods reported to Rs 1.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 0.61% to Rs 51.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 50.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales51.1150.80 1 OPM %-6.32-0.28 -PBDT-1.050.80 PL PBT-1.640.54 PL NP-1.150.41 PL

First Published: Feb 07 2025 | 5:49 PM IST

