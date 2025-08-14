Veritas Finance standalone net profit declines 6.15% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 26.33% to Rs 429.90 crore

Net profit of Veritas Finance declined 6.15% to Rs 61.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 65.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 26.33% to Rs 429.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 340.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.429.90340.2953.1558.1688.9994.0781.5487.1861.6565.69

Powered by Capital Market - Live News