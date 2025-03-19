Indegene launches new center in London

Indegene, a digital-first life sciences commercialization company, today announced the launch of a new center in London. This aligns with the company's long-term growth strategy in Europe, reiterating its commitment to enable life sciences clients in the region to be future-ready.

Indegene's Europe-based clients can now benefit from this center as a strategic hub for consulting and commercialization solutions and modernize their operations with an AI-first approach. The company is strengthening its existing employee base in the region, with skillsets spanning a wide range of areas - consulting, creative, data and analytics, engineering and customer experience.

London is a vital healthcare, technology and business innovation hub, with a great talent pool - making it an important market for life sciences companies in the region, said Manish Gupta, Chairman and CEO, Indegene. With our new center, we are better positioned to dial up innovation and engagement with our clients here and help them holistically improve their commercialization processes with an AI-first approach and stay ahead of the curve.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News