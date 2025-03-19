Hatsun Agro Product opens its 4000th HAP Daily Outlet in Bhimavaram, Andhra Pradesh

HAP Daily Exclusive Stores is part of the company's retail expansion strategy, offering 8 range of brands including Arun Ice creams, Arokya, Hatsun, and Hanobar. These stores will retail ice creams, fresh milk, curd, buttermilk, paneer, yoghurt, juices, chocolates, butter, and more. Apart of direct consumer sale, HAP Daily Outlets will cater to the retail outlets in their vicinity and increasing availability of the products and expanding the brand reach.
