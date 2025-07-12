Sanginita Chemicals standalone net profit declines 64.52% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 19.39% to Rs 45.91 crore

Net profit of Sanginita Chemicals declined 64.52% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 19.39% to Rs 45.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 56.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.45.9156.951.742.250.640.680.100.420.110.31

