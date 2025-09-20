Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Swan Defence signs MoU with Sagarmala Finance Corporation

Swan Defence signs MoU with Sagarmala Finance Corporation

Last Updated : Sep 20 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
To explore projects for support under Maritime focused Equity Fund

Swan Defence and Heavy Industries (SDHI) announced a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sagarmala Finance Corporation (SMFCL), India's maritime-focused NBFC. Under the partnership, SDHI & SMFCL will jointly explore projects including newbuilds, ship repairs and infrastructure for support under Maritime focused Equity Fund (MfEF).

The MoU covers four strategic areas ancillary maritime across technical & commercial evaluation, financing, project execution, and ecosystem development to advance shipbuilding in line with Maritime India Vision 2030, PM Gati Shakti, and India's goal of becoming a global shipbuilding leader.

SDHI and SMFCL will conduct feasibility studies covering project design, yard capacity, vessel types, and technology integration. The partnership will drive adoption of advanced, sustainable shipbuilding technologies - such as green fuels, energy-efficient designs, and digital shipyards - while promoting localisation of supply chains, vendor development, and robust backward linkages to strengthen India's maritime manufacturing ecosystem.

Under the MoU, the partners will develop a financing plan covering capital structure, equity, debt, and credit enhancements, while identifying co-financiers such as multilateral institutions, government agencies, and private investors.

More From This Section

GRSE signs MoUs with strategic partners in shipbuilding, port and infrastructure sectors

Swan Defence and Heavy Industries signs landmark MoU with Gujarat Maritime Board

Board of ESAF Small Finance Bank approves raising Tier 1 capital

Board of Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastru.Trust recommends final dividend

India's oilmeal export slides 12% on year in Aug-25

First Published: Sep 20 2025 | 2:41 PM IST

