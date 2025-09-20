Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Likhami Consulting MD & CEO Babu Lal Jain resigns

Likhami Consulting MD & CEO Babu Lal Jain resigns

Last Updated : Sep 20 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Likhami Consulting announced that Babu Lal Jain has resigned from his position as managing director and chief executive officer, effective at the close of business on 30 September 2025.

Jain resigned due to pre-occupation with other activities. The firm confirmed that there are no other material reasons for the resignation beyond those mentioned in Jains resignation letter.

The board is currently in the process of selecting a new managing director, and the company will duly inform the stock exchange once the appointment is finalized.

Likhami Consulting is primarily engaged in business of Consultancy, financial services and other allied services.

The companys standalone net profit tumbled 50% to Rs 0.01 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 0.02 crore posted in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 15.4% YoY to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

The counter slipped 2% to end at Rs 396.90 on the BSE on Friday, 19 September 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 20 2025 | 2:51 PM IST

