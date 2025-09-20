GRSE signs MoUs with strategic partners in shipbuilding, port and infrastructure sectors

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers has signed the following Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) with strategic partners in the shipbuilding, port, and infrastructure sectors:

a) Deendayal Port Authority, Kandla

b) Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port Authority, Kolkata

c) Indian Port Rail & Ropeway Corporation

d) The Shipping Corporation of India

e) Modest Infrastructure

Cmde PR Hari, IN (Retd.), Chairman & Managing Director, GRSE, said, We at GRSE are proud to be a part of this historic programme launched by Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to revitalise India's shipbuilding sector and realise the ambition of positioning India among the world's top five shipbuilding nations by 2047. Against this backdrop, GRSE's MoUs reinforce its role as a key contributor to India's shipbuilding resurgence and maritime self-reliance. The MoUs signed today represent a concrete step towards creating an ecosystem where shipyards, ports, operators, and infrastructure partners work in unison. With our legacy of delivering world-class warships and our growing foray into commercial shipbuilding, GRSE is fully committed to supporting the Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Maritime Amritkal vision. Together with our partners, we aim to build sustainable, green, and globally competitive solutions that will shape the future of Indian shipbuilding.