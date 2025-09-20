Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GRSE signs MoUs with strategic partners in shipbuilding, port and infrastructure sectors

GRSE signs MoUs with strategic partners in shipbuilding, port and infrastructure sectors

Image
Last Updated : Sep 20 2025 | 2:31 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers has signed the following Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) with strategic partners in the shipbuilding, port, and infrastructure sectors:

a) Deendayal Port Authority, Kandla
b) Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port Authority, Kolkata
c) Indian Port Rail & Ropeway Corporation
d) The Shipping Corporation of India
e) Modest Infrastructure

Cmde PR Hari, IN (Retd.), Chairman & Managing Director, GRSE, said, We at GRSE are proud to be a part of this historic programme launched by Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to revitalise India's shipbuilding sector and realise the ambition of positioning India among the world's top five shipbuilding nations by 2047. Against this backdrop, GRSE's MoUs reinforce its role as a key contributor to India's shipbuilding resurgence and maritime self-reliance. The MoUs signed today represent a concrete step towards creating an ecosystem where shipyards, ports, operators, and infrastructure partners work in unison. With our legacy of delivering world-class warships and our growing foray into commercial shipbuilding, GRSE is fully committed to supporting the Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Maritime Amritkal vision. Together with our partners, we aim to build sustainable, green, and globally competitive solutions that will shape the future of Indian shipbuilding.

These MoUs create a structured framework for GRSE and its partners to explore and jointly develop projects across multiple domains, newbuild construction (including green / low emission vessels), ship repair, construction of green tugs as per GTTP specifications, development and maintenance of port infrastructure, jetty and berth development, multimodal logistics and last-mile connectivity, and related civil, rail and ropeway infrastructure for ports and terminals.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Swan Defence and Heavy Industries signs landmark MoU with Gujarat Maritime Board

Board of ESAF Small Finance Bank approves raising Tier 1 capital

Board of Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastru.Trust recommends final dividend

India's oilmeal export slides 12% on year in Aug-25

Garden Reach Shipbuilders inks major shipbuilding contract with Carsten Rehder worth $62.44 million

First Published: Sep 20 2025 | 2:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story