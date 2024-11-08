Indergiri Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Nov 08 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 211.76% to Rs 0.53 crore

Net Loss of Indergiri Finance reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 211.76% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.530.17 212 OPM %13.2135.29 -PBDT-0.03-0.14 79 PBT-0.03-0.14 79 NP-0.04-0.14 71

First Published: Nov 08 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

